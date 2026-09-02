What happens when I run out of Draftbit credits?

When your organization has no usable credits, Draftbit refuses to start a new Draftbit-funded thread or message. It takes at least one credit to begin. If a task is already running when the balance reaches zero, the next model call is rejected and the run stops there. Whatever the agent changed before that point is still in your sandbox, so read the files before you continue or publish, because a half finished change may not be safe to ship.

Nothing else is affected. Your app, its code, the visual editor, previews, and publishing keep working, and you can pick the work back up once credits are available.

On a paid plan you can buy a one-time top-up from 5 USD at 1,000 credits per USD, add or enlarge a monthly credit package, which applies right away, or both. Top-ups need an active paid subscription and are not available on Free or on a plan that Draftbit manages for you. An organization owner or admin makes these purchases from the Billing section.

On any plan, including Free, you can connect your own OpenAI, Anthropic, or OpenRouter key or a ChatGPT or Claude subscription. Threads on those paths go straight to the provider and never touch your Draftbit balance, though the provider’s own limits and billing apply. You can also earn credits through referrals, testimonials, and other challenges on the Earn Credits page, and those credits effectively never expire.

The Credits page shows your balance and each lot’s expiry date, so check it before a large build.