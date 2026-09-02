Can I use my own OpenAI, Anthropic, or OpenRouter key in Draftbit?

Yes. Draftbit accepts API keys from OpenAI, Anthropic, and OpenRouter, and you can sign in with a ChatGPT subscription or a Claude subscription instead. A ChatGPT subscription starts Codex threads that draw on your plan’s included usage. A Claude Pro, Max, or Team subscription does the same for Claude Code threads. Every Draftbit plan includes these options, Free included.

Connect a key or subscription in Agent Customization for a single app, or under AI Providers in your organization settings so every app in the organization can use it without separate setup. Only organization admins and owners can manage that page, and an app-level connection overrides the organization’s.

Threads that run on your key or subscription go straight to the provider and do not consume Draftbit credits. The chat and thread history label the billing path of each thread, and you can mix credit-funded and self-funded threads in the same project. Your provider decides rate limits and model availability for those threads. When a key or subscription hits its usage limit, the chat shows a provider-specific message rather than a generic failure.

Draftbit stores keys encrypted at rest and only ever displays the last four characters. Create a key just for Draftbit, set spending limits in the provider dashboard, and remove it when a teammate leaves. Your Draftbit plan still controls product features such as how many agents can run at once. One caveat for Claude subscriptions is that Claude.ai connectors and Remote Control are not available inside Draftbit, and Anthropic’s usage policies continue to apply.