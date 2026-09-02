Who is Draftbit for?

Draftbit was built for people with less coding experience who still want to ship real software, and it keeps the project open to the developers around them. In practice that covers a few groups with different needs.

Founders and first-time builders describe an app, let the agent build the first version, then shape it in the visual editor. The Free plan includes AI agent chat, the visual editor, three projects, 5,000 one-time credits, and web publishing on a draftbit.dev address, so you can reach a shareable version before paying. Publishing to the App Store or Google Play needs Standard or higher plus your own Apple and Google developer accounts.

Designers get an infinite canvas with control over styles, layout, and content, with undo, redo, and history. The visual editor works on the same React Native, Vite, or Astro project that the code editor shows, so the design work does not have to be rebuilt by an engineer later.

Developers get a normal codebase. On Standard and higher you can edit files in the built-in code editor, open the sandbox in VS Code, Cursor, or Windsurf through a tunnel, and export the source as a zip. Pro adds GitHub export, custom MCP servers, and up to five agents running at once. The code editor recognizes JavaScript, TypeScript, JSX, JSON, and Markdown.

Agencies and product teams can invite teammates or clients and share work. Editor seats are the thing to check. Free, Standard, and Pro include one editor seat each. Team includes ten, adds live collaboration, and raises the concurrent agent limit to ten. Enterprise removes the seat and agent caps and is where SSO and self-hosting are discussed.

Draftbit is a weaker fit if your team must keep working inside an existing repository, needs a desktop app, or maintains a backend in a language the code editor does not recognize, such as Python or PHP. You can connect to that backend over REST or GraphQL, but you cannot edit it in Draftbit. Import covers public GitHub repositories that hold an Expo, Vite, or Astro app, plus Draftbit Classic apps, and nothing else. When you want the app built or fixed for you, Draftbit experts take on retainers and fixed-price projects.