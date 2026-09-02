Is Draftbit a no-code, low-code, or AI app builder?

The label describes the person more than the product. Draftbit gives you three ways to change an app, and all of them work on the same project in one workspace.

If you do not code, you work with prompts and the visual editor. Describe a feature and Claude Code or Codex plans the tasks and writes the code. Then adjust layout, styles, and content on the canvas, connect a backend, and preview the result in the browser. No coding experience is required for this path, and the Free plan includes it.

If you code a little, you can view a selected component’s code from the Code tab on any plan. The full code editor, with saved edits, needs Standard or higher, and the same tier lets you open the sandbox in VS Code, Cursor, or Windsurf through a tunnel. The editor recognizes JavaScript, TypeScript, JSX, JSON, and Markdown.

If you are a developer, treat it as an AI-assisted code project with a visual layer. Agents run in a cloud sandbox, their changes land in the project files, and Pro adds GitHub export, custom MCP servers, and up to five agents working at once.

Switching modes does not reset anything. The screen you laid out visually is the same app an agent edits next, and the files are always there to read in the code editor. That is the practical difference from a no-code tool that hides the implementation, and from a chat tool that hands you snippets to paste somewhere else.

No-code does not mean no technical decisions. A production app still needs a data model, access rules, error handling, and testing. The agent writes code quickly, and someone still has to check that the code meets the product and security requirements, whether that is you, a developer you bring in, or a Draftbit expert.