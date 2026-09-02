Do changes made by an AI agent appear in Draftbit's visual editor?

Yes, because there is only one project. The visual editor does not keep a separate design file. It parses the screen’s source and builds the Component Tree from the JSX it finds, and every node in that tree points back to a location in the file. When an agent edits a screen, the tree, the canvas, and the Style, Content, Code, and Config tabs show the new code. When you change a style or a prop in the editor, Draftbit writes that change back into the same file the agent reads.

Code can still express more than a property panel can. An agent may add a custom hook, a data transformation, or a package integration that has no matching control, and a component it writes may expose only some of its settings visually. The app runs either way. Open the Code tab for that component, edit the file directly, or ask the agent to revise it.

If visual editability matters to you, say so in the prompt or in the agent’s instructions file, for example by asking it to use the existing component library before creating new components. Design Blocks help too, since the agent starts from a block you picked and matches your theme.

Agent edits and visual edits land in the same save point. Review the affected screens before you save, and use the save history to roll back if a broad change went wrong.