How does Draftbit compare with Bolt, Replit, and Cursor?

The gap between these tools is narrower than it used to be. Bolt and Replit can create Expo mobile projects. Cursor has agent-driven visual design tools for running web interfaces. All three can write and change real code, and so can Draftbit’s agents.

Bolt

Bolt is a browser-based prompt and code environment for web projects and Expo mobile apps. Its official Expo guide covers code download, device preview, and store publishing through Expo tools. It is prompt-first rather than built around a persistent app component editor like Draftbit’s.

Replit

Replit Agent creates and hosts many kinds of software. Its current mobile workflow uses React Native and Expo with device preview and an App Store path. Replit includes a broad cloud development environment, database, and deployment products.

Cursor

Cursor is a general coding agent and editor for repositories. Its Agent can search, edit, run commands, and test in a browser. Current Design Mode lets users select elements in a running web app and ask the agent to edit the code. Cursor does not define the app stack or product architecture for you.

Draftbit

Draftbit starts from a defined project type. Mobile is React Native with Expo and runs on iOS, Android, and in the browser as a progressive web app from one codebase. Web is Vite and Website is Astro. The visual editor parses the component tree from those source files, anchors each node to a file location, and writes style and prop changes back to the same files, so visual and code work happen in one place. Claude Code and OpenAI Codex are the agents, and every plan lets you bring your own OpenAI, Anthropic, or OpenRouter key or a ChatGPT or Claude subscription. Free and Standard run one agent at a time, Pro runs five, and Team runs ten.

Publishing is part of the builder. Free accounts publish web projects to a draftbit.dev address. Standard adds one-click iOS and Android publishing, custom domains, code editing, and ZIP export. Pro adds GitHub export, custom MCP servers, and browser-based iOS and Android simulators. Apple and Google still control review.

Draftbit and Cursor are not an either-or choice. On Standard or higher you can open your app’s sandbox in Cursor, VS Code, or Windsurf through a tunnel and edit the same working copy the builder and the agents use. You can also import a public GitHub repository for an Expo, Vite, or Astro project, either migrated to Draftbit conventions or kept close to its current shape with a reduced feature set. When something needs more than another prompt, Draftbit’s in-house experts can take on design, architecture, migrations, native work, or a launch.

Choose based on the work after the first prompt. If you want a general coding environment and expect to manage the stack yourself, Bolt, Replit, or Cursor may fit. If a shared visual app editor, integrated publishing, and a human delivery path matter, Draftbit may fit. Test the export and mobile release path you plan to use before you commit.