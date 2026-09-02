How do I update a Draftbit app after it is published?

Every publish in Draftbit is a fresh build of the saved project for one platform and one environment, production or staging. Open the Publish menu, pick the destination, enter a version name and version number, and start it. The Publishing page tracks progress and history. Draftbit blocks a second publish to the same platform and environment while one is running, though a different platform can run in parallel.

For the web, the new build takes over the existing draftbit.dev address or custom domain when it succeeds. Use the staging environment to check a change on a separate deployment first, and unpublish either environment from the Publish menu if you need to take it down.

For iOS and Android, an update means a new signed build with a new version number, which Draftbit uploads to App Store Connect or Google Play. A staging publish goes to TestFlight or the Internal testing track so testers can try it before the production release. Apple and Google review the build and decide when it reaches users. If the update adds or removes packages with native code, refresh your native preview builds too.

If an update goes wrong, Git History in the builder can roll the project back to an earlier commit, recorded as a new commit, and you publish again from there. Rebuild and republish after changing credentials or app configuration, since installed apps only pick those up with the next build.