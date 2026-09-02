What support options are available with Draftbit?

Start inside the builder. The Get Help button in the top bar opens the in-app support chat, and the agent itself can often explain an error or a stuck build if you ask it first. The documentation covers features, guides, common issues, and known limitations, and the community forum is open to everyone on any plan.

Staffed support follows the plan. Free includes community support. Standard adds email support, which you can reach at help@draftbit.com. Pro adds priority support and training sessions. Team adds a dedicated account manager and custom onboarding. Enterprise adds custom SLAs and a dedicated success manager. The pricing page has the full table.

Feature requests go on the Roadmap in the builder, where you can upvote items so we know what to prioritize. If something feels like a missing feature rather than a bug, that is the fastest way to get it in front of the team.

Support answers product and account questions. It is not the same as someone building or fixing your app for you, which is what Expert Services are for. Advisory gives you an expert for code review, architecture questions, and troubleshooting at 150 USD per week or 500 USD per month while you keep building. Monthly plans put a part-time expert or a small team on your project from 2,000 USD per month, and fixed-price packages cover a starter backend, an MVP, or a full v1 launch.

When you report a problem, include the app name, the screen or flow, the steps to reproduce it, what you expected, and what happened. Remove secrets and customer data from screenshots and logs before you send them.