Experts standing by to help you build
We combine a full-time, handpicked team of designers & developers with the latest development tools and AI to deliver amazing apps for 25% the time & cost of an agency.
Lightning-fast Development,
Zero Guesswork
Tell us about your vision
Share your ideas — your app starts with your unique goals. Happy to sign an NDA.
Choose your plan
Whether it's a one-off v1 project or a monthly retainer, we've got you covered.
We deliver
With updates every 48 hours via Slack & email, we iterate until your app is ready.
What can experts do for you?
Whether it's a one-off project, MVP, or ongoing development — we've got you covered.
Design & UI/UX
Create stunning interfaces that delight users with professional design guidance.
Screen Building
Rapidly develop responsive screens that work flawlessly across all devices.
Backend Development
Build robust APIs and database solutions to power your application's core.
Custom Code & Functions
Implement complex business logic and advanced features with custom solutions.
Integrations & SDKs
Connect your app to third-party services, APIs, and platforms.
Custom Components
Get tailor-made UI components that fit your specific requirements.
1-on-1 Training
Learn directly from our experts with personalized training sessions.
App Store Management
Navigate app store submissions and updates with expert guidance.
Planning & Strategy
Get advice on refining scope, developing a roadmap, future-proofing, and more.
Launch your app in record time
Transparent, predictable pricing to help you build and scale your app without hidden costs.
Starter Backend
Create a minimal backend to accompany your Draftbit app. Ideal for connecting data to your app quickly.
- Secure authentication & user roles
- GraphQL & REST CRUD API endpoints
- Scalable database schema
- Cloud deployment ready
- Comprehensive API documentation
MVPPopular
Launch your app quickly with a focused, functional MVP. Ideal for validating ideas and gaining early user feedback.
- Complete MVP app in 4–8 weeks
- Clear scope, timeline, and pricing — no surprises
- One-time investment to validate your idea
- Mobile-first & desktop friendly app
- Modern, scalable tech stack
- Personalized, iterative development
- Team of experts in Design, Dev, and Launch
- 30 days of free maintenance
v1
MVP + Backend + QA + App Store Submission & Approval. Everything you need for a successful launch.
- Launch-ready app in 8–12 weeks
- Production backend with auth & roles
- Secure authentication and user management
- Scalable cloud deployment
- Comprehensive QA testing
- App Store & Google Play approval
- Analytics & push notifications integrated
- 60 days of maintenance & support
- Transparent process with daily updates
Already have an app?
Not every project starts from scratch. Whether your app needs a refresh, a new home, or a rescue — we've done it before.
Upgrade an old app
Your app works but it's showing its age — slow, hard to maintain, or missing features users expect. We modernize the stack, clean up the codebase, improve performance, and add what's missing. You keep what works and get a better foundation for what comes next.
- Performance audit and optimization
- Dependency and framework upgrades
- UI/UX refresh with modern design patterns
- Code cleanup and technical debt reduction
- New feature development on the upgraded base
Migrate from another platform
Locked into a platform that's limiting you? We move your app to Draftbit — or to a fully independent codebase — so you own the code and can keep building without restrictions. We handle the messy parts so you don't lose momentum.
- Full audit of your existing app and data
- Screen-by-screen rebuild in Draftbit
- Backend and API migration or reconnection
- Data migration with integrity checks
- Testing and QA before you switch over
Fix a stuck vibe-coded app
Built something with AI that mostly works but now you're stuck? We see this a lot. Vibe-coded apps often hit a wall — broken logic, messy state, things that almost work but don't quite. We untangle it, fix what's broken, and get your app to a place where you can keep building confidently.
- Deep code review and issue diagnosis
- Fix broken logic, navigation, and state management
- Restructure AI-generated code for maintainability
- Connect or fix backend integrations
- Hand back a clean, working app you understand
You build, we guide
Keep building on your own terms with an expert in your corner. Get code review, architectural advice, and troubleshooting help — without handing off the work.
Code Review
Get expert eyes on your code before you ship. Catch issues early, learn better patterns.
Architecture Guidance
Make the right structural decisions now so you don't have to rebuild later.
Troubleshooting
Stuck on a bug or a weird edge case? Get help working through it, fast.
Private Slack Channel
Direct access to your advisor. Ask questions, share code, get answers — no tickets.
Best Practices
Learn how experienced teams structure apps, manage state, handle auth, and ship reliably.
Pause or Cancel Anytime
No lock-in. Use it when you need it, pause when you don't.
Dedicated experts, month to month
Iterate and build whatever you need with a dedicated team on a predictable monthly budget.
On all monthly plans
- Dedicated, cross-functional product team
- Transparent daily progress updates
- Private Slack channel for direct comms
- Predictable, fixed monthly investment
- Monthly flexibility: pause or cancel anytime
- Launch new apps or level-up existing products
- Work inside Draftbit or any other platform
- Weekly sprint prioritization with your team
- Full-time, salaried experts — never freelancers
- Effortless resource scaling as your needs evolve
- Proactive maintenance & performance tuning
- Same-day emergency support
Bronze
A part-time expert dedicated to your project. One task at a time — ideal for steady feature work, bug fixes, and ongoing improvements.
SilverPopular
A part-time team of experts working across design, development, and QA. Multiple workstreams moving in parallel at a steady pace.
Gold
A full product team dedicated to your roadmap. Parallel workstreams across design, development, backend, and QA for aggressive timelines.
Platinum
A custom team tailored to your needs. We assemble the right mix of designers, developers, backend engineers, and QA across the disciplines your project demands.
Loved by startups and business owners
Ready to bring your idea to life?
Get in touch and tell us about your project. We'll put together a plan and timeline that works for you.