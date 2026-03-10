Built something with AI that mostly works but now you're stuck? We see this a lot. Vibe-coded apps often hit a wall — broken logic, messy state, things that almost work but don't quite. We untangle it, fix what's broken, and get your app to a place where you can keep building confidently.

Deep code review and issue diagnosis

Fix broken logic, navigation, and state management

Restructure AI-generated code for maintainability

Connect or fix backend integrations

Hand back a clean, working app you understand