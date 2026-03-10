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Experts standing by to help you build

We combine a full-time, handpicked team of designers & developers with the latest development tools and AI to deliver amazing apps for 25% the time & cost of an agency.

On-Demand Development Expert Talent Pause or Cancel Anytime 48-Hour Iteration Cycles
Get an Estimate Explore Packages
App screenshot
App screenshot
App screenshot

Lightning-fast Development,
Zero Guesswork

1

Tell us about your vision

Share your ideas — your app starts with your unique goals. Happy to sign an NDA.

2

Choose your plan

Whether it's a one-off v1 project or a monthly retainer, we've got you covered.

3

We deliver

With updates every 48 hours via Slack & email, we iterate until your app is ready.

Services

What can experts do for you?

Whether it's a one-off project, MVP, or ongoing development — we've got you covered.

Design & UI/UX

Create stunning interfaces that delight users with professional design guidance.

Screen Building

Rapidly develop responsive screens that work flawlessly across all devices.

Backend Development

Build robust APIs and database solutions to power your application's core.

Custom Code & Functions

Implement complex business logic and advanced features with custom solutions.

Integrations & SDKs

Connect your app to third-party services, APIs, and platforms.

Custom Components

Get tailor-made UI components that fit your specific requirements.

1-on-1 Training

Learn directly from our experts with personalized training sessions.

App Store Management

Navigate app store submissions and updates with expert guidance.

Planning & Strategy

Get advice on refining scope, developing a roadmap, future-proofing, and more.

Packages

Launch your app in record time

Transparent, predictable pricing to help you build and scale your app without hidden costs.

Starter Backend

Create a minimal backend to accompany your Draftbit app. Ideal for connecting data to your app quickly.

Starting at
$2,500
/one time
Book a meeting
  • Secure authentication & user roles
  • GraphQL & REST CRUD API endpoints
  • Scalable database schema
  • Cloud deployment ready
  • Comprehensive API documentation

MVP

Popular

Launch your app quickly with a focused, functional MVP. Ideal for validating ideas and gaining early user feedback.

Starting at
$6,499
/one time
Book a meeting
  • Complete MVP app in 4–8 weeks
  • Clear scope, timeline, and pricing — no surprises
  • One-time investment to validate your idea
  • Mobile-first & desktop friendly app
  • Modern, scalable tech stack
  • Personalized, iterative development
  • Team of experts in Design, Dev, and Launch
  • 30 days of free maintenance

v1

MVP + Backend + QA + App Store Submission & Approval. Everything you need for a successful launch.

Starting at
$12,999
/one time
Book a meeting
  • Launch-ready app in 8–12 weeks
  • Production backend with auth & roles
  • Secure authentication and user management
  • Scalable cloud deployment
  • Comprehensive QA testing
  • App Store & Google Play approval
  • Analytics & push notifications integrated
  • 60 days of maintenance & support
  • Transparent process with daily updates
Use Cases

Already have an app?

Not every project starts from scratch. Whether your app needs a refresh, a new home, or a rescue — we've done it before.

Upgrade an old app

Your app works but it's showing its age — slow, hard to maintain, or missing features users expect. We modernize the stack, clean up the codebase, improve performance, and add what's missing. You keep what works and get a better foundation for what comes next.

  • Performance audit and optimization
  • Dependency and framework upgrades
  • UI/UX refresh with modern design patterns
  • Code cleanup and technical debt reduction
  • New feature development on the upgraded base
Get an upgrade estimate

Migrate from another platform

Locked into a platform that's limiting you? We move your app to Draftbit — or to a fully independent codebase — so you own the code and can keep building without restrictions. We handle the messy parts so you don't lose momentum.

  • Full audit of your existing app and data
  • Screen-by-screen rebuild in Draftbit
  • Backend and API migration or reconnection
  • Data migration with integrity checks
  • Testing and QA before you switch over
Plan your migration

Fix a stuck vibe-coded app

Built something with AI that mostly works but now you're stuck? We see this a lot. Vibe-coded apps often hit a wall — broken logic, messy state, things that almost work but don't quite. We untangle it, fix what's broken, and get your app to a place where you can keep building confidently.

  • Deep code review and issue diagnosis
  • Fix broken logic, navigation, and state management
  • Restructure AI-generated code for maintainability
  • Connect or fix backend integrations
  • Hand back a clean, working app you understand
Get your app unstuck
Advisory

You build, we guide

Keep building on your own terms with an expert in your corner. Get code review, architectural advice, and troubleshooting help — without handing off the work.

Code Review

Get expert eyes on your code before you ship. Catch issues early, learn better patterns.

Architecture Guidance

Make the right structural decisions now so you don't have to rebuild later.

Troubleshooting

Stuck on a bug or a weird edge case? Get help working through it, fast.

Private Slack Channel

Direct access to your advisor. Ask questions, share code, get answers — no tickets.

Best Practices

Learn how experienced teams structure apps, manage state, handle auth, and ship reliably.

Pause or Cancel Anytime

No lock-in. Use it when you need it, pause when you don't.

$150
/week
or
$500
/month
Get started
Monthly Plans

Dedicated experts, month to month

Iterate and build whatever you need with a dedicated team on a predictable monthly budget.

On all monthly plans

  • Dedicated, cross-functional product team
  • Transparent daily progress updates
  • Private Slack channel for direct comms
  • Predictable, fixed monthly investment
  • Monthly flexibility: pause or cancel anytime
  • Launch new apps or level-up existing products
  • Work inside Draftbit or any other platform
  • Weekly sprint prioritization with your team
  • Full-time, salaried experts — never freelancers
  • Effortless resource scaling as your needs evolve
  • Proactive maintenance & performance tuning
  • Same-day emergency support

Bronze

A part-time expert dedicated to your project. One task at a time — ideal for steady feature work, bug fixes, and ongoing improvements.

$2,000
/month
Book a meeting

Silver

Popular

A part-time team of experts working across design, development, and QA. Multiple workstreams moving in parallel at a steady pace.

$4,000
/month
Book a meeting

Gold

A full product team dedicated to your roadmap. Parallel workstreams across design, development, backend, and QA for aggressive timelines.

$7,500
/month
Book a meeting

Platinum

A custom team tailored to your needs. We assemble the right mix of designers, developers, backend engineers, and QA across the disciplines your project demands.

$12,000+
/month
Book a meeting
Testimonials

Loved by startups and business owners

Ready to bring your idea to life?

Get in touch and tell us about your project. We'll put together a plan and timeline that works for you.

Talk to us