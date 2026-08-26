How does Draftbit compare with Adalo?

Adalo and Draftbit both provide visual tools and can publish to the web, the Apple App Store, and Google Play. Each is meant to help a person build without writing native code by hand.

Building model

Adalo uses a no-code builder with screens, components, actions, and its database or external data connections. Its current help pages describe a responsive builder that can target web and mobile.

Draftbit lets you work visually but keeps the source files at the center. It parses the component tree you click on from the real React Native code, anchors each node to a place in a file, and writes a style or prop change back to that file. Claude Code and Codex change the same project, and you can bring your own OpenAI, Anthropic, or OpenRouter key or a ChatGPT or Claude subscription on any plan. On Free you can view a selected component’s code from the Code tab, but the full code editor and saved edits need Standard or higher.

Ownership and handoff

Adalo says you own the intellectual property associated with the app and can export app data. Its public help workflow centers on running and publishing through Adalo-generated builds.

You own the code Draftbit generates, and Draftbit does not use it to train models. Standard adds ZIP export and lets you open the sandbox in VS Code, Cursor, or Windsurf. Pro adds export to a GitHub repository. Either path gives a development team a standard Expo project to maintain outside the platform.

Backend and custom work

Adalo can use its own database and connect outside data. Its component marketplace and custom actions extend the visual system. Check whether a needed feature exists in that system and how it is maintained.

Draftbit includes a Supabase backend in open beta on every plan and can connect the agent to Xano, REST APIs, and GraphQL APIs while it builds. Custom logic lives in ordinary project files, which gives a developer direct control. It also means your team keeps packages and custom code working over time.

Publishing

Both products reserve some publishing and team features for paid plans. On Draftbit, Free accounts publish to the web on a draftbit.dev address. iOS and Android publishing from the builder, custom domains, and removing Draftbit branding start on Standard. Browser-based iOS and Android simulators and App Store submission assistance start on Pro. Apple and Google still control review.

A useful test

Build one real flow with authentication, data, an error state, and a device feature. Check the released build as well as the editor preview. Then ask how another developer would maintain that flow a year from now. That answer is more useful than comparing the number of components in a feature list.