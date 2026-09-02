What is Draftbit?

Draftbit runs in your browser (Chromium browsers and Firefox are supported) and builds working applications. You start by describing the app. An AI agent turns that description into a task list and builds a first version while you watch in the web preview. After that you can work on the same project three ways. Ask an agent for a change, adjust the result in the visual editor, or open the files in the code editor.

The agents are Claude Code from Anthropic and Codex from OpenAI. They run in a cloud sandbox attached to your project, so there is nothing to install. You can pay for agent time with Draftbit credits or connect your own OpenAI, Anthropic, or OpenRouter key on any plan, including Free.

A project holds one or more apps, and each app has a type. Mobile apps use React Native and Expo, build for iOS and Android, and can also be published to the browser as a progressive web app. Web apps use Vite. Websites use Astro. You can add an API backend or a Supabase backend to the same project when the app needs server logic and a database. Desktop apps for macOS, Windows, or Linux are not a target.

Publishing is part of the builder. Every plan can publish to the web on a draftbit.dev address. Standard and higher add custom domains, iOS and Android publishing, the full code editor, and a zip export of the source. On Free you can view a selected component’s code from the Code tab, but the full editor and saved edits are paid features. Pro adds GitHub export. Apple and Google still run their own review before a mobile app goes live.

More than 200,000 builders have created over 50,000 apps this way. When you would rather have someone else do the work, Draftbit has an in-house expert team for fixed-price builds, monthly retainers, and rescue work on apps that stalled.