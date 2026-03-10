REST API integration
Appwrite REST API integration for Draftbit
Connect to Appwrite databases and storage
What is Appwrite?
Appwrite exposes REST APIs for databases, storage, auth, and other app backend services. Add your Appwrite host and project ID, then use a user JWT only for requests protected by Appwrite permissions.
Use Appwrite with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List documents, Get documents, Create documents, Update documents, Delete documents, List files.
- Bind any Appwrite endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Appwrite's client library.
Example
appwrite-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Appwrite
const response = await fetch("https://{appwrite_host}/v1/databases/{database_id}/collections/{collection_id}/documents", {
headers: {
"X-Appwrite-Project": "YOUR_APPWRITE_TOKEN",
"X-Appwrite-JWT": "YOUR_APPWRITE_VALUE_2",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Authentication uses 2 headers (`X-Appwrite-Project`, `X-Appwrite-JWT`). Paste each value once in Draftbit and every request to Appwrite carries them automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Appwrite in a Draftbit app today
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Frequently asked questions
What is the Appwrite REST integration?
Appwrite exposes REST APIs for databases, storage, auth, and other app backend services. Add your Appwrite host and project ID, then use a user JWT only for requests protected by Appwrite permissions.
How do I connect Appwrite to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Appwrite from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Appwrite require authentication?
Most Appwrite endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List documents, Get documents, Create documents, Update documents.
What can I build with Appwrite and Draftbit?
Use Appwrite as a backend platform for your mobile or web app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.