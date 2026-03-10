Appwrite REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Appwrite REST integration? Appwrite exposes REST APIs for databases, storage, auth, and other app backend services. Add your Appwrite host and project ID, then use a user JWT only for requests protected by Appwrite permissions.

How do I connect Appwrite to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Appwrite from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Appwrite require authentication? Most Appwrite endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List documents, Get documents, Create documents, Update documents.