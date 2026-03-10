Clerk REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Clerk REST integration? Clerk's Backend REST API — manage users, sessions, and organizations from server-side code. Add your secret key to issue session tokens and look up users.

How do I connect Clerk to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Clerk from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Clerk require authentication? Most Clerk endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List users, Get user, Update user, Delete user.