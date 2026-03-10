REST API integration
Clerk REST API integration for Draftbit
User authentication and management
What is Clerk?
Clerk's Backend REST API — manage users, sessions, and organizations from server-side code. Add your secret key to issue session tokens and look up users.
Use Clerk with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List users, Get user, Update user, Delete user, List sessions.
- Bind any Clerk endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Clerk's client library.
Example
clerk-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Clerk
const response = await fetch("https://api.clerk.com/v1/users", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_CLERK_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Add sign-up, sign-in, and password reset flows to a mobile app
- Gate premium features behind authenticated user sessions
- Sync user profiles across web and native clients
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Clerk carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Clerk in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Clerk in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Clerk REST integration?
Clerk's Backend REST API — manage users, sessions, and organizations from server-side code. Add your secret key to issue session tokens and look up users.
How do I connect Clerk to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Clerk from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Clerk require authentication?
Most Clerk endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List users, Get user, Update user, Delete user.
What can I build with Clerk and Draftbit?
Use Clerk as a authentication service for your mobile or web app: Add sign-up, sign-in, and password reset flows to a mobile app; Gate premium features behind authenticated user sessions.