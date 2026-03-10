REST API integration
Supabase Auth REST API integration for Draftbit
Use Supabase Auth REST endpoints
What is Supabase Auth?
Supabase Auth exposes REST endpoints for sign-up, password sign-in, token refresh, user profile lookup, logout, and recovery flows. Use the anon key for client requests and Row Level Security for data access.
Use Supabase Auth with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: Sign up, Sign in with password, Refresh token, Get user, Send recovery email.
- Bind any Supabase Auth endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Supabase Auth's client library.
Example
supabase-auth-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Supabase Auth
const response = await fetch("https://{project_ref}.supabase.co/auth/v1/signup", {
headers: {
"apikey": "YOUR_SUPABASE_AUTH_TOKEN",
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_SUPABASE_AUTH_VALUE_2",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Add sign-up, sign-in, and password reset flows to a mobile app
- Gate premium features behind authenticated user sessions
- Sync user profiles across web and native clients
Authentication
Authentication uses 2 headers (`apikey`, `Authorization`). Paste each value once in Draftbit and every request to Supabase Auth carries them automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Supabase Auth in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Supabase Auth in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Supabase Auth REST integration?
Supabase Auth exposes REST endpoints for sign-up, password sign-in, token refresh, user profile lookup, logout, and recovery flows. Use the anon key for client requests and Row Level Security for data access.
How do I connect Supabase Auth to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Supabase Auth from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Supabase Auth require authentication?
Most Supabase Auth endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Sign up, Sign in with password, Refresh token, Get user.
What can I build with Supabase Auth and Draftbit?
Use Supabase Auth as a authentication service for your mobile or web app: Add sign-up, sign-in, and password reset flows to a mobile app; Gate premium features behind authenticated user sessions.