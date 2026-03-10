Supabase Auth REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Supabase Auth REST integration? Supabase Auth exposes REST endpoints for sign-up, password sign-in, token refresh, user profile lookup, logout, and recovery flows. Use the anon key for client requests and Row Level Security for data access.

How do I connect Supabase Auth to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Supabase Auth from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Supabase Auth require authentication? Most Supabase Auth endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Sign up, Sign in with password, Refresh token, Get user.