Auth0 OIDC REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Auth0 OIDC REST integration? Auth0 exposes OpenID Connect discovery, token exchange, userinfo, and JWKS endpoints. Use Authorization Code with PKCE for frontend apps and avoid exposing client secrets.

How do I connect Auth0 OIDC to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Auth0 OIDC from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Auth0 OIDC require authentication? Most Auth0 OIDC endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Get discovery document, Exchange authorization code, Get userinfo, Get JWKS.