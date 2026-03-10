REST API integration
Auth0 OIDC REST API integration for Draftbit
Use Auth0 OIDC token and profile endpoints
What is Auth0 OIDC?
Auth0 exposes OpenID Connect discovery, token exchange, userinfo, and JWKS endpoints. Use Authorization Code with PKCE for frontend apps and avoid exposing client secrets.
Use Auth0 OIDC with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: Get discovery document, Exchange authorization code, Get userinfo, Get JWKS.
- Bind any Auth0 OIDC endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Auth0 OIDC's client library.
Example
auth0-oidc-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Auth0 OIDC
const response = await fetch("https://{auth0_domain}/.well-known/openid-configuration", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_AUTH0_OIDC_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Add sign-up, sign-in, and password reset flows to a mobile app
- Gate premium features behind authenticated user sessions
- Sync user profiles across web and native clients
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Auth0 OIDC carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Auth0 OIDC in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Auth0 OIDC in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Auth0 OIDC REST integration?
Auth0 exposes OpenID Connect discovery, token exchange, userinfo, and JWKS endpoints. Use Authorization Code with PKCE for frontend apps and avoid exposing client secrets.
How do I connect Auth0 OIDC to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Auth0 OIDC from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Auth0 OIDC require authentication?
Most Auth0 OIDC endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Get discovery document, Exchange authorization code, Get userinfo, Get JWKS.
What can I build with Auth0 OIDC and Draftbit?
Use Auth0 OIDC as a authentication service for your mobile or web app: Add sign-up, sign-in, and password reset flows to a mobile app; Gate premium features behind authenticated user sessions.