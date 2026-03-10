REST API integration
Keycloak OIDC REST API integration for Draftbit
Connect to Keycloak OpenID Connect realms
What is Keycloak OIDC?
Keycloak exposes standards-based OIDC endpoints per realm. Use Authorization Code with PKCE for frontend apps, and use the discovery document to confirm issuer configuration.
Use Keycloak OIDC with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: Get discovery document, Exchange authorization code, Get userinfo, Get JWKS.
- Bind any Keycloak OIDC endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Keycloak OIDC's client library.
Example
keycloak-oidc-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Keycloak OIDC
const response = await fetch("https://{keycloak_host}/realms/{realm}/.well-known/openid-configuration", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_KEYCLOAK_OIDC_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Add sign-up, sign-in, and password reset flows to a mobile app
- Gate premium features behind authenticated user sessions
- Sync user profiles across web and native clients
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Keycloak OIDC carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Keycloak OIDC in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Keycloak OIDC in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Keycloak OIDC REST integration?
Keycloak exposes standards-based OIDC endpoints per realm. Use Authorization Code with PKCE for frontend apps, and use the discovery document to confirm issuer configuration.
How do I connect Keycloak OIDC to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Keycloak OIDC from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Keycloak OIDC require authentication?
Most Keycloak OIDC endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Get discovery document, Exchange authorization code, Get userinfo, Get JWKS.
What can I build with Keycloak OIDC and Draftbit?
Use Keycloak OIDC as a authentication service for your mobile or web app: Add sign-up, sign-in, and password reset flows to a mobile app; Gate premium features behind authenticated user sessions.