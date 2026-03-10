Keycloak OIDC REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Keycloak OIDC REST integration? Keycloak exposes standards-based OIDC endpoints per realm. Use Authorization Code with PKCE for frontend apps, and use the discovery document to confirm issuer configuration.

How do I connect Keycloak OIDC to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Keycloak OIDC from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Keycloak OIDC require authentication? Most Keycloak OIDC endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Get discovery document, Exchange authorization code, Get userinfo, Get JWKS.