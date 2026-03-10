Generic OIDC REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Generic OIDC REST integration? OpenID Connect providers expose discovery, token, userinfo, and JWKS endpoints. Use discovery first to confirm exact endpoint paths for your identity provider.

How do I connect Generic OIDC to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Generic OIDC from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Generic OIDC require authentication? Most Generic OIDC endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Get discovery document, Exchange authorization code, Get userinfo, Get JWKS.