REST API integration
Generic OIDC REST API integration for Draftbit
Connect to standards-based OpenID Connect providers
What is Generic OIDC?
OpenID Connect providers expose discovery, token, userinfo, and JWKS endpoints. Use discovery first to confirm exact endpoint paths for your identity provider.
Use Generic OIDC with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: Get discovery document, Exchange authorization code, Get userinfo, Get JWKS.
- Bind any Generic OIDC endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Generic OIDC's client library.
Example
generic-oidc-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Generic OIDC
const response = await fetch("https://{issuer_host}/{issuer_path}/.well-known/openid-configuration", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_GENERIC_OIDC_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Add sign-up, sign-in, and password reset flows to a mobile app
- Gate premium features behind authenticated user sessions
- Sync user profiles across web and native clients
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Generic OIDC carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Generic OIDC in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Generic OIDC in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Generic OIDC REST integration?
OpenID Connect providers expose discovery, token, userinfo, and JWKS endpoints. Use discovery first to confirm exact endpoint paths for your identity provider.
How do I connect Generic OIDC to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Generic OIDC from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Generic OIDC require authentication?
Most Generic OIDC endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Get discovery document, Exchange authorization code, Get userinfo, Get JWKS.
What can I build with Generic OIDC and Draftbit?
Use Generic OIDC as a authentication service for your mobile or web app: Add sign-up, sign-in, and password reset flows to a mobile app; Gate premium features behind authenticated user sessions.