Firebase Auth REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Firebase Auth REST integration? Firebase Authentication exposes REST endpoints for email/password sign-up, sign-in, password reset, and account lookup. Use a Firebase Web API key and rely on Firebase Security Rules for app data authorization.

How do I connect Firebase Auth to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Firebase Auth from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.

Does Firebase Auth require authentication? Firebase Auth's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check Firebase Auth's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Sign up with email, Sign in with email, Send password reset, Get account info.