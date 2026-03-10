REST API integration
Firebase Auth REST API integration for Draftbit
Sign in users with Firebase Auth REST endpoints
What is Firebase Auth?
Firebase Authentication exposes REST endpoints for email/password sign-up, sign-in, password reset, and account lookup. Use a Firebase Web API key and rely on Firebase Security Rules for app data authorization.
Use Firebase Auth with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: Sign up with email, Sign in with email, Send password reset, Get account info.
- Bind any Firebase Auth endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Firebase Auth's client library.
Example
firebase-auth-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Firebase Auth
// Firebase Auth doesn't require an auth header for this endpoint —
// some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token.
// Check Firebase Auth's docs for auth requirements on protected endpoints.
const response = await fetch("https://identitytoolkit.googleapis.com/v1/accounts:signUp");
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Add sign-up, sign-in, and password reset flows to a mobile app
- Gate premium features behind authenticated user sessions
- Sync user profiles across web and native clients
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Firebase Auth in Draftbit. Secrets stay on the server side.
Use Firebase Auth in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Firebase Auth in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Firebase Auth REST integration?
Firebase Authentication exposes REST endpoints for email/password sign-up, sign-in, password reset, and account lookup. Use a Firebase Web API key and rely on Firebase Security Rules for app data authorization.
How do I connect Firebase Auth to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Firebase Auth from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.
Does Firebase Auth require authentication?
Firebase Auth's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check Firebase Auth's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Sign up with email, Sign in with email, Send password reset, Get account info.
What can I build with Firebase Auth and Draftbit?
Use Firebase Auth as a authentication service for your mobile or web app: Add sign-up, sign-in, and password reset flows to a mobile app; Gate premium features behind authenticated user sessions.