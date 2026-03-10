Algolia REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Algolia REST integration? Algolia's Search API is designed for frontend search when used with a search-only API key. Add your application ID and search key to query indexes and fetch records.

How do I connect Algolia to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Algolia from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Algolia require authentication? Most Algolia endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Search index, Get object, Multiple queries.