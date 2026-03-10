REST API integration
Algolia REST API integration for Draftbit
Search Algolia indexes from apps
What is Algolia?
Algolia's Search API is designed for frontend search when used with a search-only API key. Add your application ID and search key to query indexes and fetch records.
Use Algolia with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: Search index, Get object, Multiple queries.
- Bind any Algolia endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Algolia's client library.
Example
algolia-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Algolia
const response = await fetch("https://{application_id}-dsn.algolia.net/1/indexes/{index_name}/query", {
headers: {
"X-Algolia-Application-Id": "YOUR_ALGOLIA_TOKEN",
"X-Algolia-API-Key": "YOUR_ALGOLIA_VALUE_2",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Power a typeahead search box with sub-second results
- Rank app content by relevance and popularity
- Filter and facet across thousands of records
Authentication
Authentication uses 2 headers (`X-Algolia-Application-Id`, `X-Algolia-API-Key`). Paste each value once in Draftbit and every request to Algolia carries them automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Algolia in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Algolia in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Algolia REST integration?
Algolia's Search API is designed for frontend search when used with a search-only API key. Add your application ID and search key to query indexes and fetch records.
How do I connect Algolia to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Algolia from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Algolia require authentication?
Most Algolia endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Search index, Get object, Multiple queries.
What can I build with Algolia and Draftbit?
Use Algolia as a search platform for your mobile or web app: Power a typeahead search box with sub-second results; Rank app content by relevance and popularity.