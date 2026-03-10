REST API integration
Zapier REST API integration for Draftbit
Manage Zapier workflows through the Workflow API
What is Zapier?
Zapier's Workflow API lets approved integrations list and create Zaps and use automation helpers. Add a Zapier OAuth access token with the scopes required for the endpoints you call.
Use Zapier with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List Zaps, Create Zap, Guess a Zap.
- Bind any Zapier endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Zapier's client library.
Example
zapier-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Zapier
const response = await fetch("https://api.zapier.com/v2/zaps", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_ZAPIER_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Trigger downstream workflows from app events
- Connect form submissions to a Google Sheet or CRM
- Stitch together third-party services without writing glue code
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Zapier carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Zapier in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Zapier in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Zapier REST integration?
Zapier's Workflow API lets approved integrations list and create Zaps and use automation helpers. Add a Zapier OAuth access token with the scopes required for the endpoints you call.
How do I connect Zapier to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Zapier from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Zapier require authentication?
Most Zapier endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List Zaps, Create Zap, Guess a Zap.
What can I build with Zapier and Draftbit?
Use Zapier as a workflow automation platform for your mobile or web app: Trigger downstream workflows from app events; Connect form submissions to a Google Sheet or CRM.