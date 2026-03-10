Zapier REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Zapier REST integration? Zapier's Workflow API lets approved integrations list and create Zaps and use automation helpers. Add a Zapier OAuth access token with the scopes required for the endpoints you call.

How do I connect Zapier to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Zapier from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Zapier require authentication? Most Zapier endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List Zaps, Create Zap, Guess a Zap.