REST API integration
Pipedream Workflow REST API integration for Draftbit
Trigger Pipedream workflows over HTTP
What is Pipedream Workflow?
Pipedream HTTP triggers expose endpoint URLs for workflows. Use the endpoint host from Pipedream and send JSON payloads from apps or websites.
Use Pipedream Workflow with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: Trigger workflow, Trigger workflow with GET.
- Bind any Pipedream Workflow endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Pipedream Workflow's client library.
Example
pipedream-workflow-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Pipedream Workflow
// Pipedream Workflow doesn't require an auth header for this endpoint —
// some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token.
// Check Pipedream Workflow's docs for auth requirements on protected endpoints.
const response = await fetch("https://{pipedream_endpoint_host}/{workflow_path}");
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Trigger downstream workflows from app events
- Connect form submissions to a Google Sheet or CRM
- Stitch together third-party services without writing glue code
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Pipedream Workflow in Draftbit. Secrets stay on the server side.
Use Pipedream Workflow in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Pipedream Workflow in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Pipedream Workflow REST integration?
Pipedream HTTP triggers expose endpoint URLs for workflows. Use the endpoint host from Pipedream and send JSON payloads from apps or websites.
How do I connect Pipedream Workflow to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Pipedream Workflow from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.
Does Pipedream Workflow require authentication?
Pipedream Workflow's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check Pipedream Workflow's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Trigger workflow, Trigger workflow with GET.
What can I build with Pipedream Workflow and Draftbit?
Use Pipedream Workflow as a workflow automation platform for your mobile or web app: Trigger downstream workflows from app events; Connect form submissions to a Google Sheet or CRM.