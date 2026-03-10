Pipedream Workflow REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Pipedream Workflow REST integration? Pipedream HTTP triggers expose endpoint URLs for workflows. Use the endpoint host from Pipedream and send JSON payloads from apps or websites.

How do I connect Pipedream Workflow to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Pipedream Workflow from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.

Does Pipedream Workflow require authentication? Pipedream Workflow's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check Pipedream Workflow's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Trigger workflow, Trigger workflow with GET.