n8n Webhook REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the n8n Webhook REST integration? n8n Webhook Trigger nodes expose production and test webhook URLs. Use the production /webhook path for deployed workflows and /webhook-test while building.

How do I connect n8n Webhook to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick n8n Webhook from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.

Does n8n Webhook require authentication? n8n Webhook's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check n8n Webhook's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Trigger production webhook, Trigger test webhook, Get production webhook.