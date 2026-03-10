REST API integration
n8n Webhook REST API integration for Draftbit
Trigger n8n workflows with webhook URLs
What is n8n Webhook?
n8n Webhook Trigger nodes expose production and test webhook URLs. Use the production /webhook path for deployed workflows and /webhook-test while building.
Use n8n Webhook with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: Trigger production webhook, Trigger test webhook, Get production webhook.
- Bind any n8n Webhook endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking n8n Webhook's client library.
Example
n8n-webhook-example.ts
// Example: fetch from n8n Webhook
// n8n Webhook doesn't require an auth header for this endpoint —
// some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token.
// Check n8n Webhook's docs for auth requirements on protected endpoints.
const response = await fetch("https://{n8n_host}/webhook/{webhook_path}");
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Trigger downstream workflows from app events
- Connect form submissions to a Google Sheet or CRM
- Stitch together third-party services without writing glue code
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect n8n Webhook in Draftbit. Secrets stay on the server side.
Use n8n Webhook in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect n8n Webhook in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the n8n Webhook REST integration?
n8n Webhook Trigger nodes expose production and test webhook URLs. Use the production /webhook path for deployed workflows and /webhook-test while building.
How do I connect n8n Webhook to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick n8n Webhook from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.
Does n8n Webhook require authentication?
n8n Webhook's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check n8n Webhook's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Trigger production webhook, Trigger test webhook, Get production webhook.
What can I build with n8n Webhook and Draftbit?
Use n8n Webhook as a workflow automation platform for your mobile or web app: Trigger downstream workflows from app events; Connect form submissions to a Google Sheet or CRM.