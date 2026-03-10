REST API integration
IFTTT Webhook REST API integration for Draftbit
Trigger IFTTT applets with Webhooks
What is IFTTT Webhook?
IFTTT Webhooks trigger applets from simple HTTP requests. Use your Webhooks key and event name to send up to three values or a JSON payload.
Use IFTTT Webhook with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: Trigger event, Trigger event with query values.
- Bind any IFTTT Webhook endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking IFTTT Webhook's client library.
Example
ifttt-webhook-example.ts
// Example: fetch from IFTTT Webhook
// IFTTT Webhook doesn't require an auth header for this endpoint —
// some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token.
// Check IFTTT Webhook's docs for auth requirements on protected endpoints.
const response = await fetch("https://maker.ifttt.com/trigger/{event}/with/key/{webhooks_key}");
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Trigger downstream workflows from app events
- Connect form submissions to a Google Sheet or CRM
- Stitch together third-party services without writing glue code
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect IFTTT Webhook in Draftbit. Secrets stay on the server side.
Use IFTTT Webhook in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect IFTTT Webhook in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the IFTTT Webhook REST integration?
IFTTT Webhooks trigger applets from simple HTTP requests. Use your Webhooks key and event name to send up to three values or a JSON payload.
How do I connect IFTTT Webhook to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick IFTTT Webhook from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.
Does IFTTT Webhook require authentication?
IFTTT Webhook's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check IFTTT Webhook's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Trigger event, Trigger event with query values.
What can I build with IFTTT Webhook and Draftbit?
Use IFTTT Webhook as a workflow automation platform for your mobile or web app: Trigger downstream workflows from app events; Connect form submissions to a Google Sheet or CRM.