IFTTT Webhook REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the IFTTT Webhook REST integration? IFTTT Webhooks trigger applets from simple HTTP requests. Use your Webhooks key and event name to send up to three values or a JSON payload.

How do I connect IFTTT Webhook to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick IFTTT Webhook from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.

Does IFTTT Webhook require authentication? IFTTT Webhook's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check IFTTT Webhook's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Trigger event, Trigger event with query values.