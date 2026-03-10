REST API integration
Make Webhook REST API integration for Draftbit
Trigger Make scenarios with custom webhooks
What is Make Webhook?
Make custom webhooks let apps send JSON payloads into scenarios. Use the webhook host from your Make scenario URL, such as hook.us1.make.com.
Use Make Webhook with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: Trigger webhook, Trigger webhook with query.
- Bind any Make Webhook endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Make Webhook's client library.
Example
make-webhook-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Make Webhook
// Make Webhook doesn't require an auth header for this endpoint —
// some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token.
// Check Make Webhook's docs for auth requirements on protected endpoints.
const response = await fetch("https://{make_webhook_host}/{webhook_id}");
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Trigger downstream workflows from app events
- Connect form submissions to a Google Sheet or CRM
- Stitch together third-party services without writing glue code
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Make Webhook in Draftbit. Secrets stay on the server side.
Use Make Webhook in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Make Webhook in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Make Webhook REST integration?
Make custom webhooks let apps send JSON payloads into scenarios. Use the webhook host from your Make scenario URL, such as hook.us1.make.com.
How do I connect Make Webhook to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Make Webhook from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.
Does Make Webhook require authentication?
Make Webhook's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check Make Webhook's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Trigger webhook, Trigger webhook with query.
What can I build with Make Webhook and Draftbit?
Use Make Webhook as a workflow automation platform for your mobile or web app: Trigger downstream workflows from app events; Connect form submissions to a Google Sheet or CRM.