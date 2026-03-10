Make Webhook REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Make Webhook REST integration? Make custom webhooks let apps send JSON payloads into scenarios. Use the webhook host from your Make scenario URL, such as hook.us1.make.com.

How do I connect Make Webhook to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Make Webhook from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.

Does Make Webhook require authentication? Make Webhook's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check Make Webhook's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Trigger webhook, Trigger webhook with query.