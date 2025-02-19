Sanity REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Sanity REST integration? Sanity's CDN-backed HTTP API is useful for public app reads. Add your project ID and dataset, and optionally a bearer token for private datasets.

How do I connect Sanity to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Sanity from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Sanity require authentication? Most Sanity endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Query documents, Get document, Get document by ID query.