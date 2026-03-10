REST API integration
Contentful REST API integration for Draftbit
Fetch published content from Contentful
What is Contentful?
Contentful's Content Delivery API is a read-only REST API for published entries, assets, and content types. Add a delivery token, space ID, and environment ID to fetch content into apps and websites.
Use Contentful with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List entries, Get entry, List assets, Get asset, List content types.
- Bind any Contentful endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Contentful's client library.
More ways to connect Contentful
Prefer GraphQL? Connect to the Contentful GraphQL integration instead.
Example
contentful-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Contentful
const response = await fetch("https://cdn.contentful.com/spaces/{space_id}/environments/{environment_id}/entries", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_CONTENTFUL_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS
- Let non-engineers publish app content without a release
- Localize copy and assets without code changes
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Contentful carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Contentful in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Contentful in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Contentful REST integration?
Contentful's Content Delivery API is a read-only REST API for published entries, assets, and content types. Add a delivery token, space ID, and environment ID to fetch content into apps and websites.
How do I connect Contentful to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Contentful from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Contentful require authentication?
Most Contentful endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List entries, Get entry, List assets, Get asset.
What can I build with Contentful and Draftbit?
Use Contentful as a headless CMS for your mobile or web app: Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS; Let non-engineers publish app content without a release.