Contentful REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Contentful REST integration? Contentful's Content Delivery API is a read-only REST API for published entries, assets, and content types. Add a delivery token, space ID, and environment ID to fetch content into apps and websites.

How do I connect Contentful to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Contentful from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Contentful require authentication? Most Contentful endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List entries, Get entry, List assets, Get asset.