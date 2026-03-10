REST API integration
Ghost REST API integration for Draftbit
Fetch published Ghost content
What is Ghost?
Ghost's Content API is designed for public app and website reads. Add your Ghost site domain and content API key to load posts, pages, tags, authors, and settings.
Use Ghost with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List posts, Get post by slug, List pages, List tags, List authors.
- Bind any Ghost endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Ghost's client library.
Example
ghost-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Ghost
// Ghost doesn't require an auth header for this endpoint —
// some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token.
// Check Ghost's docs for auth requirements on protected endpoints.
const response = await fetch("https://{site_domain}/ghost/api/content/posts/");
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS
- Let non-engineers publish app content without a release
- Localize copy and assets without code changes
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Ghost in Draftbit. Secrets stay on the server side.
Use Ghost in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Ghost in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Ghost REST integration?
Ghost's Content API is designed for public app and website reads. Add your Ghost site domain and content API key to load posts, pages, tags, authors, and settings.
How do I connect Ghost to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Ghost from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.
Does Ghost require authentication?
Ghost's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check Ghost's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: List posts, Get post by slug, List pages, List tags.
What can I build with Ghost and Draftbit?
Use Ghost as a headless CMS for your mobile or web app: Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS; Let non-engineers publish app content without a release.