Ghost REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Ghost REST integration? Ghost's Content API is designed for public app and website reads. Add your Ghost site domain and content API key to load posts, pages, tags, authors, and settings.

How do I connect Ghost to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Ghost from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.

Does Ghost require authentication? Ghost's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check Ghost's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: List posts, Get post by slug, List pages, List tags.