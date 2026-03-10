WordPress REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the WordPress REST integration? WordPress exposes posts, pages, media, users, and custom routes through its REST API. Public content can often be read without credentials; write operations usually require HTTPS Basic auth with an application password.

How do I connect WordPress to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick WordPress from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does WordPress require authentication? Most WordPress endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List posts, Get posts, Create posts, Update posts.