GraphQL integration
WPGraphQL GraphQL integration for Draftbit
GraphQL for WordPress
What is WPGraphQL?
WPGraphQL exposes a WordPress site as a GraphQL API. Use a JWT from the JWT Authentication plugin for authenticated reads, or leave blank for public content.
Use WPGraphQL with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom WPGraphQL schemas and federated graphs.
More ways to connect WPGraphQL
Need a REST API connection instead? Use the WordPress REST API integration .
Example
wpgraphql-query.graphql
# Example query against WPGraphQL
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS
- Let non-engineers publish app content without a release
- Localize copy and assets without code changes
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect WPGraphQL. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use WPGraphQL in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect WPGraphQL in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the WPGraphQL GraphQL integration?
WPGraphQL exposes a WordPress site as a GraphQL API. Use a JWT from the JWT Authentication plugin for authenticated reads, or leave blank for public content.
How do I connect WPGraphQL to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose WPGraphQL. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once WPGraphQL's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with WPGraphQL and Draftbit?
Use WPGraphQL as a headless CMS for your app: Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS; Let non-engineers publish app content without a release.