Storyblok (GraphQL) GraphQL integration for Draftbit

What is the Storyblok (GraphQL) GraphQL integration? Storyblok's GraphQL Content Delivery API. Token + Version are both required — pick `published` for production traffic and `draft` for previews.

How do I connect Storyblok (GraphQL) to a Draftbit app? In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Storyblok (GraphQL). Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.

Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand? No — once Storyblok (GraphQL)'s schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.