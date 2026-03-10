GraphQL integration
Storyblok (GraphQL) GraphQL integration for Draftbit
Visual headless CMS with a GraphQL API
What is Storyblok (GraphQL)?
Storyblok's GraphQL Content Delivery API. Token + Version are both required — pick `published` for production traffic and `draft` for previews.
Use Storyblok (GraphQL) with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom Storyblok (GraphQL) schemas and federated graphs.
More ways to connect Storyblok
Need a REST API connection instead? Use the Storyblok REST API integration .
Example
storyblok-graphql-query.graphql
# Example query against Storyblok (GraphQL)
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS
- Let non-engineers publish app content without a release
- Localize copy and assets without code changes
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Storyblok (GraphQL). Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use Storyblok (GraphQL) in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Storyblok (GraphQL) in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Storyblok (GraphQL) GraphQL integration?
Storyblok's GraphQL Content Delivery API. Token + Version are both required — pick `published` for production traffic and `draft` for previews.
How do I connect Storyblok (GraphQL) to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Storyblok (GraphQL). Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once Storyblok (GraphQL)'s schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with Storyblok (GraphQL) and Draftbit?
Use Storyblok (GraphQL) as a headless CMS for your app: Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS; Let non-engineers publish app content without a release.