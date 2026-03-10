GraphQL integration
Hygraph GraphQL integration for Draftbit
GraphQL-native headless CMS
What is Hygraph?
Hygraph (formerly GraphCMS) is a GraphQL-native headless CMS. Issue a public-read PAT for the environment you want to query.
Use Hygraph with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom Hygraph schemas and federated graphs.
Example
hygraph-query.graphql
# Example query against Hygraph
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS
- Let non-engineers publish app content without a release
- Localize copy and assets without code changes
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Hygraph. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use Hygraph in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Hygraph in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Hygraph GraphQL integration?
Hygraph (formerly GraphCMS) is a GraphQL-native headless CMS. Issue a public-read PAT for the environment you want to query.
How do I connect Hygraph to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Hygraph. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once Hygraph's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with Hygraph and Draftbit?
Use Hygraph as a headless CMS for your app: Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS; Let non-engineers publish app content without a release.