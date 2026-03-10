GraphQL integration
Contentful (GraphQL) GraphQL integration for Draftbit
Headless CMS with a GraphQL Content API
What is Contentful (GraphQL)?
Contentful's GraphQL Content API delivers published entries via a CDN. Use a Content Delivery API token (read-only, safe to ship in clients) — defaults to the `master` environment.
Use Contentful (GraphQL) with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom Contentful (GraphQL) schemas and federated graphs.
More ways to connect Contentful
Need a REST API connection instead? Use the Contentful REST API integration .
Example
contentful-graphql-query.graphql
# Example query against Contentful (GraphQL)
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS
- Let non-engineers publish app content without a release
- Localize copy and assets without code changes
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Contentful (GraphQL). Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use Contentful (GraphQL) in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Contentful (GraphQL) in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Contentful (GraphQL) GraphQL integration?
Contentful's GraphQL Content API delivers published entries via a CDN. Use a Content Delivery API token (read-only, safe to ship in clients) — defaults to the `master` environment.
How do I connect Contentful (GraphQL) to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Contentful (GraphQL). Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once Contentful (GraphQL)'s schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with Contentful (GraphQL) and Draftbit?
Use Contentful (GraphQL) as a headless CMS for your app: Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS; Let non-engineers publish app content without a release.