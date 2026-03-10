Contentful (GraphQL) GraphQL integration for Draftbit

What is the Contentful (GraphQL) GraphQL integration? Contentful's GraphQL Content API delivers published entries via a CDN. Use a Content Delivery API token (read-only, safe to ship in clients) — defaults to the `master` environment.

How do I connect Contentful (GraphQL) to a Draftbit app? In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Contentful (GraphQL). Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.

Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand? No — once Contentful (GraphQL)'s schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.