DatoCMS GraphQL integration for Draftbit

What is the DatoCMS GraphQL integration? DatoCMS exposes published content via a GraphQL endpoint backed by a global CDN. Use a read-only API token from the project dashboard.

How do I connect DatoCMS to a Draftbit app? In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose DatoCMS. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.

Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand? No — once DatoCMS's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.