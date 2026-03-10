GraphQL integration
DatoCMS GraphQL integration for Draftbit
Headless CMS with a fast GraphQL CDN
What is DatoCMS?
DatoCMS exposes published content via a GraphQL endpoint backed by a global CDN. Use a read-only API token from the project dashboard.
Use DatoCMS with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom DatoCMS schemas and federated graphs.
Example
datocms-query.graphql
# Example query against DatoCMS
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS
- Let non-engineers publish app content without a release
- Localize copy and assets without code changes
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect DatoCMS. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use DatoCMS in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect DatoCMS in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the DatoCMS GraphQL integration?
DatoCMS exposes published content via a GraphQL endpoint backed by a global CDN. Use a read-only API token from the project dashboard.
How do I connect DatoCMS to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose DatoCMS. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once DatoCMS's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with DatoCMS and Draftbit?
Use DatoCMS as a headless CMS for your app: Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS; Let non-engineers publish app content without a release.