Use any GraphQL endpoint from a Draftbit app. 22 services are preconfigured, and any custom GraphQL URL works via schema introspection.

What is a GraphQL integration in Draftbit?

A GraphQL integration is a single endpoint URL your Draftbit app talks to using GraphQL queries, mutations, and subscriptions. Draftbit introspects the schema at add-time so operations are discoverable across the builder — bind them to components, drive lists from them, or let an AI agent compose queries against the live schema. Auth headers are stored once per app.

Working with a plain REST API instead? Use a REST integration. To let AI agents act on a service while you build, add an MCP server.