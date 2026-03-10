GraphQL integrations
GraphQL endpoints for your Draftbit app
Use any GraphQL endpoint from a Draftbit app. 22 services are preconfigured, and any custom GraphQL URL works via schema introspection.
What is a GraphQL integration in Draftbit?
A GraphQL integration is a single endpoint URL your Draftbit app talks to using GraphQL queries, mutations, and subscriptions. Draftbit introspects the schema at add-time so operations are discoverable across the builder — bind them to components, drive lists from them, or let an AI agent compose queries against the live schema. Auth headers are stored once per app.
Working with a plain REST API instead? Use a REST integration. To let AI agents act on a service while you build, add an MCP server.
- AWS AppSync
Managed GraphQL on AWSRead more →
- BigCommerce Storefront
BigCommerce Storefront GraphQL APIRead more →
- Caisy
Headless CMS with a flexible GraphQL APIRead more →
- Contentful (GraphQL)
Headless CMS with a GraphQL Content APIRead more →
- Crystallize
Crystallize Catalogue APIRead more →
- DatoCMS
Headless CMS with a fast GraphQL CDNRead more →
- Goldsky
Subgraph hosting for web3Read more →
- Hasura Cloud
Instant GraphQL on your Postgres databaseRead more →
- Hasura DDN
Hasura's distributed data supergraphRead more →
- Hygraph
GraphQL-native headless CMSRead more →
- Nhost
Nhost GraphQL backendRead more →
- Prismic (GraphQL)
Prismic GraphQL Content Delivery APIRead more →
- Saleor
Open-source headless commerce platformRead more →
- Sanity (GraphQL)
Sanity Content Lake GraphQL APIRead more →
- Shopify Storefront
Shopify Storefront GraphQL APIRead more →
- Storyblok (GraphQL)
Visual headless CMS with a GraphQL APIRead more →
- Strapi (GraphQL)
Self-hosted headless CMS GraphQL pluginRead more →
- Supabase GraphQL
GraphQL over your Supabase Postgres (pg_graphql)Read more →
- The Graph
Decentralized subgraph indexer for web3Read more →
- Vendure
Vendure Shop API for storefrontsRead more →
- Webiny
Self-hosted headless CMS GraphQL Read APIRead more →
- WPGraphQL
GraphQL for WordPressRead more →
- Add a custom GraphQL endpoint
Paste any GraphQL URL in Integrations → GraphQL. Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.Start free →
Let AI agents act on third-party services while building.
65+ preconfigured REST APIs, plus your own.