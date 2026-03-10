Goldsky GraphQL integration for Draftbit

What is the Goldsky GraphQL integration? Goldsky hosts subgraphs with public and private endpoints. Public endpoints need no auth; private endpoints take a project secret in `Authorization`.

How do I connect Goldsky to a Draftbit app? In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Goldsky. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.

Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand? No — once Goldsky's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.