GraphQL integration
Goldsky GraphQL integration for Draftbit
Subgraph hosting for web3
What is Goldsky?
Goldsky hosts subgraphs with public and private endpoints. Public endpoints need no auth; private endpoints take a project secret in `Authorization`.
Use Goldsky with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom Goldsky schemas and federated graphs.
Example
goldsky-query.graphql
# Example query against Goldsky
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Query exactly the fields a screen needs and nothing more
- Compose data from multiple sources in a single round trip
- Subscribe to live updates over a single GraphQL endpoint
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Goldsky. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use Goldsky in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Goldsky in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Goldsky GraphQL integration?
Goldsky hosts subgraphs with public and private endpoints. Public endpoints need no auth; private endpoints take a project secret in `Authorization`.
How do I connect Goldsky to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Goldsky. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once Goldsky's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with Goldsky and Draftbit?
Use Goldsky as a GraphQL service for your app: Query exactly the fields a screen needs and nothing more; Compose data from multiple sources in a single round trip.