AWS AppSync GraphQL integration for Draftbit

What is the AWS AppSync GraphQL integration? AWS AppSync provides a managed GraphQL service with subscriptions, designed for mobile and web clients via the Amplify SDK. API key auth shown here; Cognito/IAM auth requires custom signing.

How do I connect AWS AppSync to a Draftbit app? In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose AWS AppSync. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.

Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand? No — once AWS AppSync's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.