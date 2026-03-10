GraphQL integration
AWS AppSync GraphQL integration for Draftbit
Managed GraphQL on AWS
What is AWS AppSync?
AWS AppSync provides a managed GraphQL service with subscriptions, designed for mobile and web clients via the Amplify SDK. API key auth shown here; Cognito/IAM auth requires custom signing.
Use AWS AppSync with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom AWS AppSync schemas and federated graphs.
Example
aws-appsync-query.graphql
# Example query against AWS AppSync
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Query exactly the fields a screen needs and nothing more
- Compose data from multiple sources in a single round trip
- Subscribe to live updates over a single GraphQL endpoint
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect AWS AppSync. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use AWS AppSync in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect AWS AppSync in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the AWS AppSync GraphQL integration?
AWS AppSync provides a managed GraphQL service with subscriptions, designed for mobile and web clients via the Amplify SDK. API key auth shown here; Cognito/IAM auth requires custom signing.
How do I connect AWS AppSync to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose AWS AppSync. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once AWS AppSync's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with AWS AppSync and Draftbit?
Use AWS AppSync as a GraphQL service for your app: Query exactly the fields a screen needs and nothing more; Compose data from multiple sources in a single round trip.