GraphQL integration
Hasura DDN GraphQL integration for Draftbit
Hasura's distributed data supergraph
What is Hasura DDN?
Hasura DDN federates multiple data sources behind a single GraphQL supergraph. Add a JWT from your auth provider to scope queries by role.
Use Hasura DDN with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom Hasura DDN schemas and federated graphs.
Example
hasura-ddn-query.graphql
# Example query against Hasura DDN
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Query exactly the fields a screen needs and nothing more
- Compose data from multiple sources in a single round trip
- Subscribe to live updates over a single GraphQL endpoint
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Hasura DDN. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use Hasura DDN in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Hasura DDN in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Hasura DDN GraphQL integration?
Hasura DDN federates multiple data sources behind a single GraphQL supergraph. Add a JWT from your auth provider to scope queries by role.
How do I connect Hasura DDN to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Hasura DDN. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once Hasura DDN's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with Hasura DDN and Draftbit?
Use Hasura DDN as a GraphQL service for your app: Query exactly the fields a screen needs and nothing more; Compose data from multiple sources in a single round trip.