Nhost GraphQL integration for Draftbit

What is the Nhost GraphQL integration? Nhost is a Postgres + Hasura + Auth stack designed for client apps. The Bearer JWT from Nhost Auth scopes queries by user.

How do I connect Nhost to a Draftbit app? In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Nhost. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.

Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand? No — once Nhost's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.