GraphQL integration
Nhost GraphQL integration for Draftbit
Nhost GraphQL backend
What is Nhost?
Nhost is a Postgres + Hasura + Auth stack designed for client apps. The Bearer JWT from Nhost Auth scopes queries by user.
Use Nhost with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom Nhost schemas and federated graphs.
Example
nhost-query.graphql
# Example query against Nhost
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Query exactly the fields a screen needs and nothing more
- Compose data from multiple sources in a single round trip
- Subscribe to live updates over a single GraphQL endpoint
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Nhost. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use Nhost in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Nhost in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Nhost GraphQL integration?
Nhost is a Postgres + Hasura + Auth stack designed for client apps. The Bearer JWT from Nhost Auth scopes queries by user.
How do I connect Nhost to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Nhost. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once Nhost's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with Nhost and Draftbit?
Use Nhost as a GraphQL service for your app: Query exactly the fields a screen needs and nothing more; Compose data from multiple sources in a single round trip.