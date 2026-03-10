GraphQL integration
The Graph GraphQL integration for Draftbit
Decentralized subgraph indexer for web3
What is The Graph?
The Graph's decentralized network exposes subgraphs via GraphQL. The API key sits in the URL path; rate-limit it to your origins for client use.
Use The Graph with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom The Graph schemas and federated graphs.
Example
the-graph-query.graphql
# Example query against The Graph
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Query exactly the fields a screen needs and nothing more
- Compose data from multiple sources in a single round trip
- Subscribe to live updates over a single GraphQL endpoint
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect The Graph. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use The Graph in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect The Graph in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the The Graph GraphQL integration?
The Graph's decentralized network exposes subgraphs via GraphQL. The API key sits in the URL path; rate-limit it to your origins for client use.
How do I connect The Graph to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose The Graph. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once The Graph's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with The Graph and Draftbit?
Use The Graph as a GraphQL service for your app: Query exactly the fields a screen needs and nothing more; Compose data from multiple sources in a single round trip.