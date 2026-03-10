The Graph GraphQL integration for Draftbit

What is the The Graph GraphQL integration? The Graph's decentralized network exposes subgraphs via GraphQL. The API key sits in the URL path; rate-limit it to your origins for client use.

How do I connect The Graph to a Draftbit app? In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose The Graph. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.

Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand? No — once The Graph's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.