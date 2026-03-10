Hasura Cloud GraphQL integration for Draftbit

What is the Hasura Cloud GraphQL integration? Hasura Cloud provides an instant GraphQL API over your Postgres database with row-level security via JWT auth — designed for direct use from web and mobile clients.

How do I connect Hasura Cloud to a Draftbit app? In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Hasura Cloud. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.

Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand? No — once Hasura Cloud's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.