GraphQL integration
Hasura Cloud GraphQL integration for Draftbit
Instant GraphQL on your Postgres database
What is Hasura Cloud?
Hasura Cloud provides an instant GraphQL API over your Postgres database with row-level security via JWT auth — designed for direct use from web and mobile clients.
Use Hasura Cloud with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom Hasura Cloud schemas and federated graphs.
Example
hasura-cloud-query.graphql
# Example query against Hasura Cloud
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Hasura Cloud. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use Hasura Cloud in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Hasura Cloud in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Hasura Cloud GraphQL integration?
Hasura Cloud provides an instant GraphQL API over your Postgres database with row-level security via JWT auth — designed for direct use from web and mobile clients.
How do I connect Hasura Cloud to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Hasura Cloud. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once Hasura Cloud's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with Hasura Cloud and Draftbit?
Use Hasura Cloud as a backend platform for your app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.