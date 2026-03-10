Supabase GraphQL GraphQL integration for Draftbit

What is the Supabase GraphQL GraphQL integration? Supabase exposes pg_graphql automatically. The anon key is safe to ship in clients; an optional Bearer JWT from Supabase Auth scopes queries by user.

How do I connect Supabase GraphQL to a Draftbit app? In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Supabase GraphQL. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.

Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand? No — once Supabase GraphQL's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.