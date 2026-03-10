GraphQL integration
Supabase GraphQL GraphQL integration for Draftbit
GraphQL over your Supabase Postgres (pg_graphql)
What is Supabase GraphQL?
Supabase exposes pg_graphql automatically. The anon key is safe to ship in clients; an optional Bearer JWT from Supabase Auth scopes queries by user.
Use Supabase GraphQL with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom Supabase GraphQL schemas and federated graphs.
More ways to connect Supabase
Need a REST API connection instead? Use the Supabase REST API integration .
Want AI agents to query and act on Supabase while you build? Use the Supabase MCP server .
Example
supabase-graphql-query.graphql
# Example query against Supabase GraphQL
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Supabase GraphQL. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use Supabase GraphQL in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Supabase GraphQL in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Supabase GraphQL GraphQL integration?
Supabase exposes pg_graphql automatically. The anon key is safe to ship in clients; an optional Bearer JWT from Supabase Auth scopes queries by user.
How do I connect Supabase GraphQL to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Supabase GraphQL. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once Supabase GraphQL's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with Supabase GraphQL and Draftbit?
Use Supabase GraphQL as a backend platform for your app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.