Supabase MCP for Draftbit

What is the Supabase MCP? Supabase's MCP server allows AI tools to interact with your Supabase projects. Supports OAuth authentication or manual authentication with personal access tokens. Review security best practices before connecting.

How do I connect the Supabase MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Supabase in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Supabase's tools immediately.

Does Draftbit support Supabase's authentication? Yes — Draftbit connects to the Supabase MCP using OAuth login flow. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.