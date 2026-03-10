MCP server
Supabase MCP for Draftbit
Connect AI tools to your Supabase projects
What is Supabase?
Supabase's MCP server allows AI tools to interact with your Supabase projects. Supports OAuth authentication or manual authentication with personal access tokens. Review security best practices before connecting.
Use Supabase with Draftbit
- Connect AI tools to your Supabase projects.
- Available to every AI agent run inside your Draftbit app.
- Auth and tokens stay scoped to your app — no manual wiring on each agent run.
- Covers database, backend, postgres, auth workflows.
More ways to connect Supabase
Need a REST API connection instead? Use the Supabase REST API integration .
Prefer GraphQL? Connect to the Supabase GraphQL integration instead.
Example
mcp-config.json
// OAuth — Draftbit drives the login flow with Supabase; no token to paste.
{
"mcpServers": {
"supabase": {
"url": "https://mcp.supabase.com/mcp",
"headers": {}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Draftbit handles an OAuth login flow with Supabase. No tokens to paste.
Use Supabase in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Supabase in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Supabase MCP?
Supabase's MCP server allows AI tools to interact with your Supabase projects. Supports OAuth authentication or manual authentication with personal access tokens. Review security best practices before connecting.
How do I connect the Supabase MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Supabase in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Supabase's tools immediately.
Does Draftbit support Supabase's authentication?
Yes — Draftbit connects to the Supabase MCP using OAuth login flow. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.
What can I build with Supabase and Draftbit?
Use Supabase as a backend platform backing your mobile app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature. AI agents in Draftbit can call Supabase's tools while building.