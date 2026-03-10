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Model Context Protocol

MCP servers for your Draftbit app

Connect any Model Context Protocol server to your Draftbit app so AI agents in your build can act on real services. 9 MCPs are preconfigured — paste a key or sign in once, and agents gain those tools across every run. Adding a custom MCP is just a URL away.

What is an MCP in Draftbit?

MCP (Model Context Protocol) is an open standard for letting AI agents talk to external services. In Draftbit, an MCP server is a connection your app keeps to a third-party tool — Stripe, Supabase, Sentry, Linear — that AI agents can call during a build. You configure the auth once per app; every agent run after that has the MCP's tools available without manual wiring.

Need to call a service's API directly instead? Use a REST integration, or a GraphQL integration for GraphQL endpoints.

REST API integrations

65+ preconfigured REST APIs, plus your own.

GraphQL integrations

Introspect any GraphQL endpoint and use it across screens and agents.

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