Model Context Protocol
MCP servers for your Draftbit app
Connect any Model Context Protocol server to your Draftbit app so AI agents in your build can act on real services. 9 MCPs are preconfigured — paste a key or sign in once, and agents gain those tools across every run. Adding a custom MCP is just a URL away.
What is an MCP in Draftbit?
MCP (Model Context Protocol) is an open standard for letting AI agents talk to external services. In Draftbit, an MCP server is a connection your app keeps to a third-party tool — Stripe, Supabase, Sentry, Linear — that AI agents can call during a build. You configure the auth once per app; every agent run after that has the MCP's tools available without manual wiring.
Need to call a service's API directly instead? Use a REST integration, or a GraphQL integration for GraphQL endpoints.
- Cloudflare
Manage Cloudflare Workers, DNS, R2, KV, D1, and other developer platform resources through AIRead more →
- Directus
Enable AI assistants to manage content directly in DirectusRead more →
- HighLevel
All-in-one white-label CRM and marketing automation platform for agencies and service businesses.Read more →
- Linear
Manage Linear issues, projects, and teams through AIRead more →
- RevenueCat
AI-powered subscription management through natural language interactionsRead more →
- Sentry
Access Sentry issues, errors, and debugging data through MCPRead more →
- Stripe
Build AI-powered products and businesses with StripeRead more →
- Supabase
Connect AI tools to your Supabase projectsRead more →
- Xano
Interact with your Xano instance and workspaces using MCPRead more →
- Bring your own MCP
Got an MCP server URL? Paste it into Integrations → MCPs in your Draftbit app. Header auth, OAuth, and instance-specific URLs are all supported.Start free →
65+ preconfigured REST APIs, plus your own.
Introspect any GraphQL endpoint and use it across screens and agents.