MCP server
InstantDB MCP for Draftbit
Create and manage InstantDB apps — realtime database, auth, and permissions — through MCP
What is InstantDB?
InstantDB is a realtime client-side database with auth, permissions, storage, and presence built in. Instant's hosted MCP server wraps the Instant Platform SDK so the agent can create apps, push schema, and update permissions on your Instant account through natural language. Connect with OAuth — no tokens to manage.
Use InstantDB with Draftbit
- Create and manage InstantDB apps — realtime database, auth, and permissions — through MCP.
- Available to every AI agent run inside your Draftbit app.
- Auth and tokens stay scoped to your app — no manual wiring on each agent run.
- Covers database, backend, realtime, auth workflows.
Example
mcp-config.json
// OAuth — Draftbit drives the login flow with InstantDB; no token to paste.
{
"mcpServers": {
"instantdb": {
"url": "https://mcp.instantdb.com/mcp",
"headers": {}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Draftbit handles an OAuth login flow with InstantDB. No tokens to paste.
Use InstantDB in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect InstantDB in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the InstantDB MCP?
InstantDB is a realtime client-side database with auth, permissions, storage, and presence built in. Instant's hosted MCP server wraps the Instant Platform SDK so the agent can create apps, push schema, and update permissions on your Instant account through natural language. Connect with OAuth — no tokens to manage.
How do I connect the InstantDB MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find InstantDB in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain InstantDB's tools immediately.
Does Draftbit support InstantDB's authentication?
Yes — Draftbit connects to the InstantDB MCP using OAuth login flow. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.
What can I build with InstantDB and Draftbit?
Use InstantDB as a backend platform backing your mobile app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature. AI agents in Draftbit can call InstantDB's tools while building.