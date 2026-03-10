InstantDB MCP for Draftbit

What is the InstantDB MCP? InstantDB is a realtime client-side database with auth, permissions, storage, and presence built in. Instant's hosted MCP server wraps the Instant Platform SDK so the agent can create apps, push schema, and update permissions on your Instant account through natural language. Connect with OAuth — no tokens to manage.

How do I connect the InstantDB MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find InstantDB in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain InstantDB's tools immediately.

Does Draftbit support InstantDB's authentication? Yes — Draftbit connects to the InstantDB MCP using OAuth login flow. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.