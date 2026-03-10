Xano MCP for Draftbit

Interact with your Xano instance and workspaces using MCP

The Xano MCP Server allows you to interact with your Xano instance and workspaces using MCP. Create database tables, update table schema, generate sample data, parse and search request history, and manage API groups - all from your favorite MCP client.

Auth and tokens stay scoped to your app — no manual wiring on each agent run.

Available to every AI agent run inside your Draftbit app.

Interact with your Xano instance and workspaces using MCP.

Need a REST API connection instead? Use the Xano REST API integration .

Read and write app data without managing your own server

Authentication

Authentication is a single header you paste once in Draftbit. Your token stays scoped to the app.

Xano is instance-specific — you'll paste your own Xano URL when you connect it. Draftbit doesn't host the server for you.