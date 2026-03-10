MCP server
Xano MCP for Draftbit
Interact with your Xano instance and workspaces using MCP
What is Xano?
The Xano MCP Server allows you to interact with your Xano instance and workspaces using MCP. Create database tables, update table schema, generate sample data, parse and search request history, and manage API groups - all from your favorite MCP client.
Use Xano with Draftbit
- Interact with your Xano instance and workspaces using MCP.
- Available to every AI agent run inside your Draftbit app.
- Auth and tokens stay scoped to your app — no manual wiring on each agent run.
- Covers backend, api, database, nocode workflows.
More ways to connect Xano
Need a REST API connection instead? Use the Xano REST API integration .
Example
mcp-config.json
{
"mcpServers": {
"xano": {
"url": "https://your-xano-instance.example.com/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "YOUR_XANO_TOKEN"
}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Authentication is a single header you paste once in Draftbit. Your token stays scoped to the app.
Xano is instance-specific — you'll paste your own Xano URL when you connect it. Draftbit doesn't host the server for you.
Use Xano in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Xano in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Xano MCP?
The Xano MCP Server allows you to interact with your Xano instance and workspaces using MCP. Create database tables, update table schema, generate sample data, parse and search request history, and manage API groups - all from your favorite MCP client.
How do I connect the Xano MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Xano in the preconfigured list, and add it. Xano's MCP is instance-specific, so you'll paste your own Xano URL when prompted. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Xano's tools immediately.
Does Draftbit support Xano's authentication?
Yes — Draftbit connects to the Xano MCP using API key passed as a header. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.
What can I build with Xano and Draftbit?
Use Xano as a backend platform backing your mobile app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature. AI agents in Draftbit can call Xano's tools while building.