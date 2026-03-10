REST API integration
Xano REST API integration for Draftbit
Connect to Xano API groups
What is Xano?
Xano API groups expose custom, CRUD, auth, and upload endpoints as REST APIs. Add your Xano host and API group, then adapt the seeded endpoints to the resources generated in your workspace.
Use Xano with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List records, Get records, Create records, Update records, Delete records.
- Bind any Xano endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Xano's client library.
More ways to connect Xano
Want AI agents to query and act on Xano while you build? Use the Xano MCP server .
Example
xano-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Xano
const response = await fetch("https://{xano_host}/api:{api_group}/{resource}", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_XANO_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Xano carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Xano in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Xano in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Xano REST integration?
Xano API groups expose custom, CRUD, auth, and upload endpoints as REST APIs. Add your Xano host and API group, then adapt the seeded endpoints to the resources generated in your workspace.
How do I connect Xano to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Xano from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Xano require authentication?
Most Xano endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List records, Get records, Create records, Update records.
What can I build with Xano and Draftbit?
Use Xano as a backend platform for your mobile or web app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.