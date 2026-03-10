Xano REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Xano REST integration? Xano API groups expose custom, CRUD, auth, and upload endpoints as REST APIs. Add your Xano host and API group, then adapt the seeded endpoints to the resources generated in your workspace.

How do I connect Xano to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Xano from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Xano require authentication? Most Xano endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List records, Get records, Create records, Update records.