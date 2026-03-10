MCP server
Neon MCP for Draftbit
Allow the agent to manage your databases using natural language
What is Neon?
Neon MCP Server acts as the Server in the MCP architecture, specifically designed for Neon. It provides a set of tools that MCP clients (like Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor) can utilize to manage Neon resources. This includes actions for project management, branch management, executing SQL queries, and handling database migrations, all driven by natural language requests.
Use Neon with Draftbit
- Allow the agent to manage your databases using natural language.
- Available to every AI agent run inside your Draftbit app.
- Auth and tokens stay scoped to your app — no manual wiring on each agent run.
- Covers database, postgres, backend workflows.
Example
mcp-config.json
// OAuth — Draftbit drives the login flow with Neon; no token to paste.
{
"mcpServers": {
"neon": {
"url": "https://mcp.neon.tech/mcp",
"headers": {}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Draftbit handles an OAuth login flow with Neon. No tokens to paste.
Use Neon in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Neon in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Neon MCP?
Neon MCP Server acts as the Server in the MCP architecture, specifically designed for Neon. It provides a set of tools that MCP clients (like Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor) can utilize to manage Neon resources. This includes actions for project management, branch management, executing SQL queries, and handling database migrations, all driven by natural language requests.
How do I connect the Neon MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Neon in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Neon's tools immediately.
Does Draftbit support Neon's authentication?
Yes — Draftbit connects to the Neon MCP using OAuth login flow. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.
What can I build with Neon and Draftbit?
Use Neon as a backend platform backing your mobile app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature. AI agents in Draftbit can call Neon's tools while building.