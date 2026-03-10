Neon MCP for Draftbit

What is the Neon MCP? Neon MCP Server acts as the Server in the MCP architecture, specifically designed for Neon. It provides a set of tools that MCP clients (like Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor) can utilize to manage Neon resources. This includes actions for project management, branch management, executing SQL queries, and handling database migrations, all driven by natural language requests.

How do I connect the Neon MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Neon in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Neon's tools immediately.

Does Draftbit support Neon's authentication? Yes — Draftbit connects to the Neon MCP using OAuth login flow. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.