MCP server
Figma MCP for Draftbit
Enable AI-powered design with Figma MCP server
What is Figma?
Figma MCP Server allows AI models to interact with Figma designs and components. Supports OAuth authentication and provides a range of tools for working with Figma designs.
Use Figma with Draftbit
- Enable AI-powered design with Figma MCP server.
- Available to every AI agent run inside your Draftbit app.
- Auth and tokens stay scoped to your app — no manual wiring on each agent run.
- Covers design, figma, ui, ux workflows.
Example
mcp-config.json
{
"mcpServers": {
"figma": {
"url": "https://mcp.figma.com/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_FIGMA_TOKEN"
}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Bring Figma components into the app builder
- Keep design tokens in sync with production code
- Hand off designs without losing fidelity
Authentication
Auth is handled inside the AI agent client when the tool runs.
Use Figma in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Figma in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Figma MCP?
Figma MCP Server allows AI models to interact with Figma designs and components. Supports OAuth authentication and provides a range of tools for working with Figma designs.
How do I connect the Figma MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Figma in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Figma's tools immediately.
Does Draftbit support Figma's authentication?
Yes — Draftbit connects to the Figma MCP using auth handled inside the AI agent client. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.
What can I build with Figma and Draftbit?
Use Figma as a design tool backing your mobile app: Bring Figma components into the app builder; Keep design tokens in sync with production code. AI agents in Draftbit can call Figma's tools while building.