Figma MCP for Draftbit

What is the Figma MCP? Figma MCP Server allows AI models to interact with Figma designs and components. Supports OAuth authentication and provides a range of tools for working with Figma designs.

How do I connect the Figma MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Figma in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Figma's tools immediately.

Does Draftbit support Figma's authentication? Yes — Draftbit connects to the Figma MCP using auth handled inside the AI agent client. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.