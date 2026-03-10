Canva MCP for Draftbit

What is the Canva MCP? Connect your Canva account, then ask the agent to import any of your designs as React Native screens.

How do I connect the Canva MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Canva in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Canva's tools immediately.

Does Draftbit support Canva's authentication? Yes — Draftbit connects to the Canva MCP using auth handled inside the AI agent client. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.