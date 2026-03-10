MCP server
Canva MCP for Draftbit
Import a design from Canva as the starting point for screens in your app.
What is Canva?
Connect your Canva account, then ask the agent to import any of your designs as React Native screens.
Use Canva with Draftbit
- Import a design from Canva as the starting point for screens in your app..
- Available to every AI agent run inside your Draftbit app.
- Auth and tokens stay scoped to your app — no manual wiring on each agent run.
- Covers design, import workflows.
Example
mcp-config.json
{
"mcpServers": {
"canva": {
"url": "https://mcp.canva.com/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_CANVA_TOKEN"
}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Bring Figma components into the app builder
- Keep design tokens in sync with production code
- Hand off designs without losing fidelity
Authentication
Auth is handled inside the AI agent client when the tool runs.
Use Canva in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Canva in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Canva MCP?
Connect your Canva account, then ask the agent to import any of your designs as React Native screens.
How do I connect the Canva MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Canva in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Canva's tools immediately.
Does Draftbit support Canva's authentication?
Yes — Draftbit connects to the Canva MCP using auth handled inside the AI agent client. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.
What can I build with Canva and Draftbit?
Use Canva as a design tool backing your mobile app: Bring Figma components into the app builder; Keep design tokens in sync with production code. AI agents in Draftbit can call Canva's tools while building.