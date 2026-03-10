MCP server
Stripe MCP for Draftbit
Build AI-powered products and businesses with Stripe
What is Stripe?
Stripe's MCP server lets AI agents inside your Draftbit app act on Stripe — list customers, look up subscriptions, refund a charge, or create a checkout session — without leaving the build. You configure your Stripe key once in Integrations → MCPs, and every agent run in the app has access scoped to that key.
Use Stripe with Draftbit
- Query customers, charges, subscriptions, invoices, and products from any AI agent run.
- Trigger checkout sessions, refunds, and subscription changes during a build conversation.
- Inspect failed payments and disputes without leaving the Draftbit chat.
- Use test-mode and live-mode keys — agents call whichever environment you wire up.
Example
mcp-config.json
{
"mcpServers": {
"stripe": {
"url": "https://mcp.stripe.com",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer sk_test_..."
}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Add a subscription paywall to a freemium mobile app
- Wire up Stripe Checkout for a one-time purchase flow
- Investigate a payment failure mid-conversation with an AI agent
- Refund a customer and update their app state in one step
Authentication
Authentication is a single header you paste once in Draftbit. Your token stays scoped to the app.
Use Stripe in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Stripe in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Stripe MCP?
The Stripe MCP (Model Context Protocol) server lets AI agents talk to your Stripe account using natural language. In Draftbit, it's preconfigured — paste your Stripe secret key, and agents can query customers, subscriptions, refunds, and Checkout sessions during any build.
How do I connect Stripe MCP to a Draftbit app?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Stripe in the preconfigured list, paste your Stripe secret key (test or live), and save. Agents in your app immediately gain Stripe tools — no other wiring required.
Is it safe to give an AI agent my Stripe key?
Your key stays inside Draftbit's MCP layer and is never embedded in generated code. Use a restricted Stripe API key with only the permissions your build needs — Stripe lets you scope keys to read-only or specific resources.
Can I use Stripe MCP with the rest of my Draftbit app?
Yes. The MCP is for build-time agent actions; for runtime payments, also add Stripe as a REST integration so your app can call Stripe directly. The two complement each other — agents reason about your Stripe account, the app accepts payments in production.
Does Stripe MCP work with subscription apps and one-time payments?
Both. Agents can create checkout sessions for one-time purchases, manage subscription products and prices, and inspect customer billing history. Pair it with RevenueCat MCP if you also support native iOS/Android in-app purchases.