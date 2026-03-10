Stripe MCP for Draftbit

What is the Stripe MCP? The Stripe MCP (Model Context Protocol) server lets AI agents talk to your Stripe account using natural language. In Draftbit, it's preconfigured — paste your Stripe secret key, and agents can query customers, subscriptions, refunds, and Checkout sessions during any build.

How do I connect Stripe MCP to a Draftbit app? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Stripe in the preconfigured list, paste your Stripe secret key (test or live), and save. Agents in your app immediately gain Stripe tools — no other wiring required.

Is it safe to give an AI agent my Stripe key? Your key stays inside Draftbit's MCP layer and is never embedded in generated code. Use a restricted Stripe API key with only the permissions your build needs — Stripe lets you scope keys to read-only or specific resources.

Can I use Stripe MCP with the rest of my Draftbit app? Yes. The MCP is for build-time agent actions; for runtime payments, also add Stripe as a REST integration so your app can call Stripe directly. The two complement each other — agents reason about your Stripe account, the app accepts payments in production.